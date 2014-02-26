Haydn
Classical Happenings
Richard Hynson leads the Bel Canto Chorus and Milwaukee Chamber Orchestra in James MacMillan’s Seven Last Words from the Cross and Morten Lauridsen’s Lux Aeterna at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 9, at the Basilica of St. Josaphat, 2333 S. Sixth S... more
Feb 26, 2014 1:08 AM
The Edo Factor
The “Edo factor” was in full gear at the All-Beethoven Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra concert last Saturday evening. With music director Edo de Waart as conductor, the MSO is a disciplined, efficient entity. There were no guest artists in ... more
Feb 5, 2013 10:41 PM Rick Walters
Two Centuries of Strings
Presenting a selection that spans more than two centuries of string quartet literature, Milwaukee’s Philomusica Quartet will take its audience on a tour full of musical humor, incandescence and elegance. Haydn’s charming and more
Jan 21, 2013 3:08 PM William Barnewitz
Frank Almond's Rich Sounds at MSO
The music of Russian composer Alexander Glazunov (1865-1936) is not much encountered these days. His deceptively difficult violin concerto, heard last weekend at Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, has a few prominent recordings... more
Apr 10, 2012 12:00 AM Rick Walters
The MSO's 'Symphonic Masters'
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra's next concert, “Symphonic Masters,” will kick off with Symphony No. 26 in D minor, written in 1768 by the incredibly prolific Franz Joseph Haydn. For this symphony, known as the “Lamentatione” more
Apr 4, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas J. Hammer