RSS

Hayward

blogimage19300.jpe

A summer trip to northern Wisconsin is a rich tradition for many, including author Marnie Mamminga, who recounts childhood visits up north in Return to Wake Robin: One Cabin in the... more

Jul 16, 2012 12:00 AM Books

This video contains some very complimentary things about Lazar Hayward in terms of his possible NBA ability. A lot of folks missed the potential of former-Golden Eagle Wesley Matthews who made a splash with the Utah Jazz and therefore are givi.. more

May 21, 2010 5:36 AM More Sports

None of Marquette's big three were drafted, but all will be playing in the NBA Summer League, hoping to get noticed and make a squad:James finds a teamBy Todd Rosiak of the Journal Sentinel                                                        .. more

Jun 30, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

I listened to Saturday night's Marquette basketball game on the radio driving home from a Badger hockey game in Madison. We'd been checking the score on the cell phone and when MU was down 13 points early on, I had little hope in the Golden Eagles.. more

Jan 18, 2009 5:00 AM More Sports

blogimage3941.jpe

Though it takes the unusual step of acknowledging the infamous writer’s less than pr Gonzo: The Life and Work of Dr. Hunter S. Thompson ,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 3, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES