The Healing Center
'Extremities' with Umbrella Group In May
I’ve seen two vivd productions of Extremities. Both of them were in intimate, little studio theater spaces. I vividly remember a moment in one of those shows. There was a man cowering in a fireplace in the basement of the Brumder Mansion. He was s.. more
Mar 24, 2015 1:55 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Boris and Doris On the Town
Java Time: Guests oohed and aahed over the new Stone Creek Coffee Roasters facility across from the Milwaukee Intermodal Station. The 1888 building underwent a design transformation by The Kubala Washatko Architects more
Dec 13, 2012 1:50 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Milwaukee Building Far Beyond the Standard
Milwaukee developer Juli Kaufmann cleaned up a polluted city lot at the corner of Bruce and South Second streets, several blocks north of the Allen-Bradley Clock Tower, and built the new 30,000-square-foot Clock Shadow Building... more
Jul 24, 2012 12:00 AM Louis Fortis Off the Cuff 1 Comments
Pink Banana Fundraiser Gala
The big break between the first and last halves of the theatre season is almost over. There’s a touring Broadway show coming through town next week, but aside from that and a bewildering number of options for New Year’s Eve, there isn’t a whole.. more
Dec 29, 2010 11:06 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
STS9 (Sound Tribe Sector 9)
One of the first improvisational jam bands to use a canvas ofelectronic- and dance-based sounds instead of rock- and blue-based ones, Sound Tribe Sector 9 is at the forefront of an offshoot of jam music affectionately more
Jun 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Roman Candle
A love of early alt-country isn’t the only thing that the Chapel Hill quartet Roman Candle shares with Wilco; both have record-label horror stories. After Roman Candle finished recording their second album, The Wee Hours Revue, their label,... more
Apr 16, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee