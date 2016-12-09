The Heartbreakers
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Are Doing Two Marcus Amphitheather Shows This Summer
Summerfest's most frequent Marcus Amphitheater headliner is coming back for more. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers are returning to play the venue for not one but two shows this summer, as part of a 34-date 40th anniversary tour Petty announced on .. more
Dec 9, 2016 3:45 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
NYE Down Under
This New Year's Eve (December 31), come on out to Down Under Lounge (710 N. Old World 3rd St.) for their New Year's Eve Bash! The fun starts at 9pm and includes a champagne toast at midnight, a food buffet and live music. The party is just ... more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Cat vs. CATS
CATSan Andrew Lloyd Webber musical based on the poetry of T.S Eliot that has been hugely successful. In its nearly three decades on the road and on Broadway, the musical has sold countless tickets and probably millions of dollars’ worth of merc.. more
Feb 27, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Tom Petty
Tom Petty’s career has been remarkably consistent, as the man has yet to put out a bad album. From Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers (1976) to Highway Companion (Petty’s 2006 solo album), all of Petty’s albums have featured at least one everlasting s... more
Jul 5, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee