Heather Pechacek
Second Annual LGBT Progress Awards Ceremony at The Wherehouse
The second annual Shepherd Express LGBT Progress Awards, co-presented by Cream City Foundation, will be held from 5:30-8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, at The Wherehouse.
Jun 7, 2016 4:33 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Last Chance to Enjoy Street Eats
Grab your friends, family and four-legged companions for this season's final installment of the Shepherd Express' Street Eats Mobile Food Festival. The event will be held 4-8 p.m.,,Eat/Drink
Sep 8, 2015 6:14 PM Amanda Sullivan Street Eats
Milwaukee Reacts to Reports of Mountain Lion On the Loose
Earlier today the Journal Sentinel reported that there may be a mountain lion roaming the north side of Milwaukee. The news came with reactions of fear, disbelief and of course hilarious tweets. We rounded up some of the best reactions to the news.
Jul 21, 2015 6:25 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Woman Up! at the Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center
The Shepherd Express' second annual Woman Up! Festival (Saturday, Feb. 7, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center) features 200-plus woman-focused exhibitors and vendors ranging from health, fitness and wellness professionals...
Feb 3, 2015 8:00 PM Amanda Sullivan Woman Up 7 Comments
Milwaukee’s Best Street Food
The sun is warm, lake breezes have lost their bite and the grass and trees are turning green. The warm-weather activities we've been anticipating throughout a very long winter are here to stay. One great festival to help kickoff the season ...
May 5, 2014 12:08 AM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview
Enjoy Wisconsin’s True Heritage: Beer, Cheese and Sausage at Stein & Dine
Last year, more than 2,000 people enjoyed the Shepherd Express' first annual beer, cheese and sausage festival Stein & Dine and in about a week, they can do it again. On April 26, the Shepherd Express will celebrate
Apr 16, 2014 12:40 AM Amanda Sullivan Stein & Dine
Woman Up!
The Shepherd Express' first annual celebration of women, Woman Up!, will be a day of enrichment and empowerment for women of all ages. Exhibitors and speakers will cover topics ranging from food and fitness to fashion and finance. Heather P...
Jan 29, 2014 2:12 AM Susan Harpt Grimes A&E Feature
Rock ’n’ Roller Remote Controller
"Rock 'n' Roller Remote Controller" is a colorful, low-budget show airing at erratic hours on Milwaukee Public Television and featuring performances from local garage-rock bands. The show recently completed its third episode, which
Aug 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee