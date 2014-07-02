Heaven In Whenever
The Hold Steady Tour Behind Their ‘Heaviest, Biggest’ Record
The Hold Steady had to take a break.After putting out six albums in as many years, capped by 2010’s Heaven is more
Jul 2, 2014 2:04 AM L. Kent Wolgamott Music Feature
New Release Wrap-Up: Broken Social Scene, New Pornographers, Hold Steady
A busy Tuesday at the record store this week is capped by strong releases from two of Canada's preeminent indie-rock collectives, Broken Social Scene and The New Pornographers. Broken Social Scene's Forgiveness Rock Record is t.. more
May 3, 2010 7:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Record Store Day Hangover
Independent record shops in big cities like Chicago and New York reported strong sales and even long lines during the third annual Record Store Day on Saturday. In Milwaukee, things were a little more subduedthere didn't appear to be any risk of .. more
Apr 19, 2010 4:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Borg Ward Hypernation Fest
It’s not cheap keeping a local venue up to code, especially during the winter, when heating bills can be nearly crippling. That’s why a quartet of local rock bands—as well at the outsider ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Hank Williams
When Hank Williams died at the age of 29 he had released 61 songs. In spite of this relati The Health & Happiness Shows ,CD Reviews more
Jan 19, 2009 12:00 AM Tom Wilmeth Album Reviews