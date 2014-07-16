RSS

Heavy Hand

While all the players in Heavy Hand do time in other acts, it would be selling the band short to dismiss the Milwaukee-based band as a “side project.” In fact, the group’s debut LP, Northwoods Knives (out Aug. 26 on Latest Flame Records)... more

Jul 16, 2014 12:22 AM Local Music

The frigid months between November and March generally lack any sizeable outdoor festivals in a city known for them, and Milwaukee’s calendar seems especially languid this year due to countless s,Concert Reviews more

Feb 10, 2014 10:12 AM Concert Reviews

Let’s cut right to the chase: Diarrhea Planet is a very, very good band, and their live show is as memorable as it is unmistakably their own. With a name like “Diarrhea Planet,” it’s hard t,Concert Reviews more

Jan 19, 2014 7:59 PM Concert Reviews

“We’re a filthy, charming, lovable band,” Christopher Roberts, drummer for Milwaukee trio Heavy Hand, explains bluntly. “A lot of our lyrics are dirty as shit and we swear in our songs. They’re not radio-friendly, for the most more

Nov 7, 2012 12:30 PM Local Music

Milwaukee's Heavy Hand shares a couple of members with The Scarring Party, but the group's melodic noise-rock and ripping Nation of Ulysses/Rocket From the Crypt-style rock 'n' roll is worlds removed from The Scarring Party creaky, creepy old-time.. more

Oct 16, 2012 4:00 PM On Music

Nov 14, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009

