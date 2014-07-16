Heavy Hand
Heavy Hand Get Crass on ‘Northwoods Knives’
While all the players in Heavy Hand do time in other acts, it would be selling the band short to dismiss the Milwaukee-based band as a “side project.” In fact, the group’s debut LP, Northwoods Knives (out Aug. 26 on Latest Flame Records)... more
Jul 16, 2014 12:22 AM Michael Carriere Local Music
Mitten Fest w/ The Fatty Acids, Whips, Midwest Death Rattle and Heavy Hand @ Burnhearts
The frigid months between November and March generally lack any sizeable outdoor festivals in a city known for them, and Milwaukee’s calendar seems especially languid this year due to countless s,Concert Reviews more
Feb 10, 2014 10:12 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Diarrhea Planet w/ Heavy Hand and Midwives @ Cactus Club
Let’s cut right to the chase: Diarrhea Planet is a very, very good band, and their live show is as memorable as it is unmistakably their own. With a name like “Diarrhea Planet,” it’s hard t,Concert Reviews more
Jan 19, 2014 7:59 PM Arielle Smith Concert Reviews
Heavy Hand’s Filthy Underground Rock
“We’re a filthy, charming, lovable band,” Christopher Roberts, drummer for Milwaukee trio Heavy Hand, explains bluntly. “A lot of our lyrics are dirty as shit and we swear in our songs. They’re not radio-friendly, for the most more
Nov 7, 2012 12:30 PM Erin Wolf Local Music
Stream Heavy Hand's Debut Album, "Confusion is Body Parts"
Milwaukee's Heavy Hand shares a couple of members with The Scarring Party, but the group's melodic noise-rock and ripping Nation of Ulysses/Rocket From the Crypt-style rock 'n' roll is worlds removed from The Scarring Party creaky, creepy old-time.. more
Oct 16, 2012 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
