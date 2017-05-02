RSS

Heavy Metal

If you like your heavy metal delivered with an old-school punch, you need to know about The Unity. Helloween, Deep Purple and Symphony X collide on The Unity’s self-titled debut, which throbs with a dozen songs all six members had a hand in... more

May 2, 2017 1:33 PM Album Reviews

Four varied Milwaukee bands proved that metal heads have a sense of humor about the music they love. more

Mar 6, 2017 12:54 AM Concert Reviews

The most interesting Alice Cooper recordings are the ones few people ever heard. The first two albums included in this 15-CD box set, Pretties for You (1969) and Easy Action (1970), sold poorly an,Album Reviews more

Sep 3, 2015 5:21 PM Album Reviews

Metalmay not be the first type of music many associate with fashionable attire,but at least a couple of Milwaukee designers want to counter thatpreconception. Jennifer Botcher of Firewalk Threadz and Danielle Strampp ofSuture Couture will be s.. more

Mar 12, 2015 2:44 PM Around MKE

It may sound strange to suggest that a band that has been together for more than 30 years is still capable of releasing an album that captures the feeling of being more

Jul 17, 2013 12:25 AM Music Feature

It’s entirely plausible that you could make it this far in life without consciously hearing German industrial outfit KMFDM, but if you’ve frequented rock concerts at any point in the last 25 ye,Concert Reviews more

Mar 25, 2013 12:24 PM Concert Reviews

If “Metalocalypse” co-creator Brendon Small could disabuse one notion about his Cartoon Network program, it’s that he’s lampooning metal. Sure, there are nudges and inside jokes, but the entire show is built upon more

Nov 14, 2012 4:21 PM Around MKE

Milwaukee remains supportive of the heavy-metal arts, as evidenced by a packed Eagles Ballroom on Sunday night. A sea of metalheads of all stripes threw up the horns and cheered loudly throughout the evening for a Gigantour tour stop... more

Feb 13, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 3 Comments

It took Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers eight years to follow up their last album, but it’s easy to see why the group was in no rush: Their2002 record The Last DJ documented Petty’s frustrations with the record more

Jun 26, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Feb 5, 2008 5:00 AM More Sports

Human Barbie doll Francine Boucher might not have the strongest voice in metal (if anythi Red Pepper ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 10, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

