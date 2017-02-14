Helene Zelazo Center For The Per

RSS

This year UW-Milwaukee’s Festival of Films in French celebrates 20 years with 20 films spanning the globe; admission for all films is free. On Feb. 19, catch Poulet aux prunes (Chicken with Plums) at 3 p.m. in the UW-Milwaukee Union Cinema.... more

Feb 14, 2017 4:30 PM Film Reviews

Chicago’s Armenian Sardarabad Dance Ensemble comes to South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center, Oct. 8. more

Oct 4, 2016 3:48 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Present Music perfor its new concert, “Made For Milwaukee” at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, at UW-Milwaukee’s Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts. more

Aug 30, 2016 3:54 PM Classical Music

Present Music opened its season with a largely successful concert juxtaposing old and new music. more

Sep 8, 2015 4:06 PM Classical Music

Present Music opens its 34th season with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Gran Partita and other pieces, Saturday, Sept. 5 at the Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts. more

Sep 1, 2015 6:32 PM Classical Music

Three quartets spanning two centuries comprise the Fine Arts Quartet’s next concert on Sunday, June 7. more

Jun 2, 2015 8:46 PM Classical Music

Bestselling author Malcolm Gladwell, the inspiring writer behind The Tipping Point, Outliers and Blink, returns to the pages with a powerful new book that proves that life’s seemingly unbearable setbacks and hardships are merely part of the... more

Jan 27, 2014 6:26 PM Books

