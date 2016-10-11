RSS
Helene Zelazo Center
Exquisite Fretwork at Early Music Now’s Season Opener
Sister Carrie, a two-act opera by Robert Aldridge and Herschel Garfein, received an outstanding launch by the Florentine Opera. more
Oct 11, 2016 3:10 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Classical Happening: Fine Arts Quartet
Guest clarinetist Michel Lethiec joins the Fine Arts Quartet for the ensemble’s season finale. Composers included are Gioachino Rossini, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and David Del Tredici. more
Jun 23, 2015 4:25 PM John Jahn Classical Music
Ensemble Caprice Brings ‘Salsa Baroque’ to Milwaukee
Early Music Now (EMN) begins its 26th season with the spicy dance rhythms of Ensemble Caprice’s “Salsa Baroque,” a program of music by Latin American and Spanish Baroque composers... more
Oct 2, 2012 9:55 AM Joel K. Boyd A&E Feature
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!