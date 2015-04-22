Helene Zelazo Performing Arts Center
Penny Corris Adds a New Chapter to the Great American Songbook
Individuals suchas Jerome Kern, Dorothy Fields, Jimmy Van Heusen and Harold Arlen may soundfaintly familiar, but smart money says that ninety percent of people who don’tqualify for Medicare benefits would not be able to name their accomplishmen.. more
Apr 22, 2015 2:25 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Early Music Now Presents East of the River
East of the River integrates musicians from classical, jazz, rock and world music to create an aural sensuality unfamiliar to Western ears. In its program “Levantera”—an unrelenting east wind of the Adriatic region—the artists of East of... more
Mar 14, 2014 4:53 AM William Barnewitz Classical Music
Mar 12, 2014 1:51 PM William Barnewitz Theater