Hello Falafel

news1_compost.jpg.jpe

Restaurants in Milwaukee are tackling food waste head on with many chefs and restaurant owners finding alternatives to throwing food in the trash because of their commitment to environmental concerns. more

May 23, 2017 4:36 PM News Features

diningout_hellofalafe_al.jpg.jpe

Over the last decade-plus, many creative food and drink entrepreneurs have redefined Bay View as a hub of all things foodie. New to the eclectic choice of restaurants is Hello Falafel, the latest endeavor of Odd Duck owners Melissa Buchholz... more

Sep 27, 2016 4:18 PM Dining Out

sangria.jpg.jpe

The Sangria Bar, Facebook

There have been quite a few bar and restaurant openings around Milwaukee since my last update. They run the gamut of Polish food to sports bars to steakhouses, so everyone will find something they like. Get out there and try someplace new while yo.. more

Jun 3, 2016 11:19 PM Brew City Booze

blogimage12832.jpe

Gwen Gillen’s works include the sculpture of Mary Tyler Moore tossing her hat in the air that stands in downtown Minneapolis, the duck family on the bridge over the Milwaukee River on Wisconsin Avenue, and sensitive life-sized sculptures of... more

Nov 4, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

