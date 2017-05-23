Hello Falafel
Milwaukee Restaurants Work to Reduce Food Waste
Restaurants in Milwaukee are tackling food waste head on with many chefs and restaurant owners finding alternatives to throwing food in the trash because of their commitment to environmental concerns. more
May 23, 2017 4:36 PM Lacey Muszynski News Features
Hello Falafel Serves Up Tasty, Healthy Fare in Bay View
Over the last decade-plus, many creative food and drink entrepreneurs have redefined Bay View as a hub of all things foodie. New to the eclectic choice of restaurants is Hello Falafel, the latest endeavor of Odd Duck owners Melissa Buchholz... more
Sep 27, 2016 4:18 PM Sheila Julson Dining Out
The Latest MKE Restaurant and Bar Openings
There have been quite a few bar and restaurant openings around Milwaukee since my last update. They run the gamut of Polish food to sports bars to steakhouses, so everyone will find something they like. Get out there and try someplace new while yo.. more
Jun 3, 2016 11:19 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Gwen Gillen’s Sculpted Life
Gwen Gillen’s works include the sculpture of Mary Tyler Moore tossing her hat in the air that stands in downtown Minneapolis, the duck family on the bridge over the Milwaukee River on Wisconsin Avenue, and sensitive life-sized sculptures of... more
Nov 4, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider Off the Cuff