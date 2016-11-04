Highbury
Where to Drink on Election Night
Come election night, a good part of the country is going to need a beer, or maybe something a bit stronger. Lucky for us, many bars are hosting election night watch parties or specials, so you'll be in .. more
Nov 4, 2016 4:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff Eat/Drink 1 Comments
Nov 4, 2016 10:18 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Free Holiday Santa Photos
Every Saturday, Nov. 27 Thru Christmas (Dec. 25) from 4pm until midnight, you can get your picture taken with Santa at the Milwaukee Harley Davidson (11310 Silver Spring Rd., Milwaukee, WI 53225). What "Scrooge" came up with the idea of pay... more
Dec 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Dawn Farina @ Gallery 2622
Dawn Farina creates under the name “Modern Design," a name that graced the new exhibit at Gallery 2622 (2622 Wauwatosa Avenue) she opened last Friday night with the help of owners John and Nancy Korum. Farina recently returned from Arizona t.. more
Jun 1, 2010 2:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Issue of the Week: The Big Lie
They are at it again. The ultraconservativeWisconsin Policy Research Institute, WPRI, has Journal Sentinel. ,Expresso more
Jan 28, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
Bob Dylan
Perhaps its quality control that accounts for Bob Dylan’s late-career critical resur Time Out of Mind ,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 6, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Spring Awakenng In Autumn
It’s not often that a big, commercial Broadway musical can have an impact beyond its own popularity. Granted, some of the biggest entertainment ventures in history (Phantom and such…) have made a hell of an impact over the years, but they do so by.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater