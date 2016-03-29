The Hinterlands
Next Act Theatre Gives Thanks to Mothers in ‘Motherhood Out Loud’
It’s true: Everyone has a mom. Whether you grew up with your birth mom or a surrogate mother/father figure, we all have narratives to share about our interactions with our parents.,Theater more
Mar 29, 2016 4:39 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Blood On The Saddle At Alverno
Detroit-based theatre group The Hinterlands made it to the campus of Alverno College this past weekend with a performance of their show Manifest Destiny (there was blood on the saddle). Billed as being, ‘A Psychedelic Wild West Show,’ the show i.. more
Aug 20, 2011 7:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
2009 ComedySportz World Championship
It sounds like the setup to a bad joke—and no doubt it will prompt a few—but this afternoon at 1 p.m. a Buddhist priest, a Catholic priest and a rabbi will all be on hand to bless a ceremony by the veteran Milwaukee improv-comedy institutio... more
Jul 9, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Mam3t Plays
The Boulevard Theatre continues its season with three early shorts by Chicago-born playwri Mam3t Plays ,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 28, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
A New Theatre Company In Town In The New Year
Founded in California this past May, experimental theatre group Hinterlands will be emerging next year with a four show season that Runs from January to November 2010. The group was co-founded by Marquette graduate Brian Moore, who began his profe.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater