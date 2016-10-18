Historic Third Ward Gallery Nigh
Celebrating Art, the City and Gallery Night
Off the Cuff interview with Timothy Meyerring owner and artist at Timo Gallery, 207 E. Buffalo St. more
Oct 18, 2016 4:10 PM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff
Reminisce With Patrick Farrell @ Tory Folliard
<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more
Jul 22, 2012 1:45 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Recap @ A Grand Fall Gallery NIght
With the warm, accommodating fall weather, October Gallery Night and Day on October 15 and 16 proved to crowd the galleries, merchants and Milwaukee streets. Artists appeared at numerous opening receptions while visitors throughtout the city admir.. more
Nov 4, 2010 4:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Issue of the Week: Rethinking Socialism
Althoughconservatives have been trying to smear President Barack Obama bycalling him a & Shepherd ,Expresso more
Mar 28, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso