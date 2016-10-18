RSS

Historic Third Ward Gallery Nigh

offthecuff_timothymeyerring.jpg.jpe

Off the Cuff interview with Timothy Meyerring owner and artist at Timo Gallery, 207 E. Buffalo St. more

Oct 18, 2016 4:10 PM Off the Cuff

<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more

Jul 22, 2012 1:45 AM Visual Arts

With the warm, accommodating fall weather, October Gallery Night and Day on October 15 and 16 proved to crowd the galleries, merchants and Milwaukee streets. Artists appeared at numerous opening receptions while visitors throughtout the city admir.. more

Nov 4, 2010 4:36 PM Visual Arts

Althoughconservatives have been trying to smear President Barack Obama bycalling him a & Shepherd ,Expresso more

Mar 28, 2009 12:00 AM Expresso

SOCIAL UPDATES