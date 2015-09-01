Historical Milwaukee
Dear Shirley, Part 2
A while back, I introduced you to an autograph book ofShirley, a young Milwaukee girl who grew up in the 1930s. By an odd stroke of luck, I have anotherautograph book in my collection – also from the 1930s and also belonging to ayoung woman na.. more
Sep 1, 2015 3:05 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
The Dirtiest Mouth in Milwaukee: The Legend of Dirty Helen
“ Milwaukee in the late 1920swas a town of unblushing, brawny vice rammed through with scents of Europeancooking, cheap perfume, and workers’ sweat… the city’s gentry tried to misleadthemselves into thinking of Milwaukee as fragile and cultur.. more
Jul 6, 2015 4:10 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous 2 Comments
Tapes ‘N Tapes
For some, Minneapolis indie-rockers Tapes ‘N Tapes are a stereotypical embodiment of the “blogger band,” a term as honest as its attempt to be insulting. The group’s debut EP, 2004’s Tapes ‘N Tapes, was recorded in sec more
Aug 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Third Day w/ Chad James
Anyone missing the kind of soft rock with a slightly crusty exterior that Darius "Hootie" Rucker proffered in the '90s with his Blowfish could do plenty worse than to give an ear to Third Day's Mac Powell. Of course, listeners to certain more
Aug 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee