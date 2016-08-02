Hitler
Mussolini’s Army in the French Riviera: Italy’s Occupation of France (University of Illinois Press) By Emanuele Sica
In Mussolini’s Army in the French Riviera: Italy’s Occupation of France, Emanuele Sica from Canada’s Royal Military College examines Italy’s World War II adventure in France and finds an army whose men were eager to fraternize with the nati... more
Aug 2, 2016 2:37 PM David Luhrssen Books
Enduring the Ravages of War
The raw and brutal experiences of war undoubtedly change people, and for Desa Jovanovic, the lead character in Miki Knezevic’s gripping historical novel Behind God’s Back, it is the decision to become a healer that forever changes the cours... more
Sep 11, 2014 11:56 AM Jenni Herrick Books
The History Behind an ‘Army of Evil’
In the preface to his Army of Evil: A History of the SS (NAL Caliber), Adrian Weale points out that there seems “to be an increasing disconnection between what the organization was and how it is now portrayed more
Nov 13, 2012 2:39 PM Roger K. Miller Books
The Pursuit of the Nazi Mind: Hitler, Hess, and the Analysts (Oxford University Press), by Daniel Pick
Daniel Pick’s apologetic tone is a measure of how far Freud has fallen. The University of London history professor has written a fascinating account of psychoanalysts who joined the war effort in the United Kingdom and the United... more
Oct 22, 2012 10:55 PM David Luhrssen Books
War Correspondents Receive 'Assignment to Hell'
“If you ever have to go to war,” Walter Cronkite said late in life, “don't go by glider.” Gliders in wartime do not always glide the way they are supposed to, and the canvas-covered, aluminum-framed one carrying Cronkite to co more
Jun 4, 2012 12:00 AM Roger K. Miller Books
Esoteric Nazism in 'Hammer of the Gods'
David Luhrssen's Hammer of the Gods: The Thule Society and the Birth of Nazism (Potomac Books) evaluates a little-examined element of Nazism and does so with historical accuracy and insightful revelation. The Thule Society was a Munich... more
May 7, 2012 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
A New Hitler Pushes Back MEIN KAMPF
Sometimes there’s just no way to deliver news without it sounding kind of weird. Carte Blanche Studio Theatre had announced some time ago its plan to stage a production of the George Tabori political spoof Mein Kampf. Though it had been acclaime.. more
Sep 14, 2011 4:16 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
James DeVita Delights in “In Acting Shakespeare”
DeVita adapted In Acting Shakespeare from Sir Ian McKellen's similar autobiographical perf In Acting Shakespeare ,Theater more
Jul 15, 2009 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Theater