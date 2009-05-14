Hobbies
Groove Garage Announces All Local Summerfest Line-Up
ExpressMilwaukee.com has posted the line-up for the Summerfest stage we're most excited about, the Cascio Groove Garage, the all-local stage that the Shepherd Express is sponsoring wtih WMSE. The stage grew considerably last year, attracting a wid.. more
May 14, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
State of the Union
Set in 1946, State of the Union is the unlikely tale of a good-natured businessman who, de State of the Union ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 16, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Unmasked and Anonymous
Using a finicky mix of antique equipment and modern techniques, Wisconsin photographers John Shimon and Julie Lindemann have focused their lenses on the many people they encounter from day-to-day, capturing,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 15, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments