Holiday Guide 2010
Holiday *Teen* Ping Pong Party
SPiN is hosting a Teen Ping Pong Party the day after Christmas (Sunday, December 26) from 3pm until 7pm. The party is for all teens 14 years old and up. While the teens play some ping pong, the adults can stay at the bar and watch the game!... more
Unwrapped the XXX-MAS Party
Christmas Day, December 25, 2010 celebrate with the family during the day and party with Fuego (430 S. 2nd St.) at night. No cover until 11pm! Drink specials include 2-4-1 Domestic Beers, $5 Apple Martinis, $5 Grey Goose Mixers and $5 Holid... more
Christmas Party
Join Casablanca (728 E. Brady St.) for their annual Christmas Party starting at 9pm on December 25! Featuring the sounds of DJ Yusuf and DJ Shik. Drink specials will include: $5 Patron Shots, $4 Rails, $3 Domestic and $100 Bottles of Absolu... more
Naughty & Nice Christmas Party
This Christmas starting at 8pm, the Wherehouse and Hot Water (818 S. Water St.) are hosting a "Naughty & Nice" Christmas Party. Any and all women that wear a red dress will earn free admittance to the party. There will be a special appearan... more
Festivus Celebration
Join the Great Lakes Distillery (616 W Virginia St., Milwaukee) for their 2nd Annual Festivus Celebration! The party is on Thursday, December 23 from 5pm until 11pm. Gather around the Festivus pole, air your grievances, conduct feats of str... more
6th Annual Holiday Charity Gala
It's time once again for the big Holiday Gala to raise money to benefit the Hunger Task Force of Milwaukee. They provide important services to the underprivileged in our community. Santa and his crew will be making an appearance. DJSeoul K... more
Christmas in your Pajamas
Wednesday, December 22, 2010, Mi.Key's is throwing a Christmas in your Pajamas party from 9pm until midnight. So wear your favorite X-Mas pajamas! Hosted by Santas Little Helpers, with DJ Max Percy. Enjoy $5 Apple Cider Martinis among other... more
Holiday Party
It's time for the Monkey Bar Holiday Party, join them on Sunday, December 19 from 6pm until close for 1/2 price drinks and a free buffet. Taco and Ashley serving until 9pm, then Wilbur, Rufio and Mathias will be there from 9 until close. Sa... more
Dickens Dinners
Experience the warmth and joy of the holidays at the Historic Pabst Mansion. Let the magic of this heartwarming evening enchant you as Charles Dickens and carolers return to the mansion this holiday season. Continue the tradition and invite... more
Free Holiday Santa Photos
Every Saturday, Nov. 27 Thru Christmas (Dec. 25) from 4pm until midnight, you can get your picture taken with Santa at the Milwaukee Harley Davidson (11310 Silver Spring Rd., Milwaukee, WI 53225). What "Scrooge" came up with the idea of pay... more
The Polar Express: The IMAX Experience
The Polar Express: The IMAX Experience will delight kids and adults this holiday season. The Polar Express ,Holiday Guide 2010 more
Leonard Bearstein & his Symphony Orchestra
Leonard Bearstein and his Symphony Orchestra will bring family fun to The Shops of Grand Avenue again this year (from Nov. 22, 2010 - Dec. 31, 2010). Musical Holiday favorites coupled with Leonard's charming wit will ring through The ,Holi... more
The M&I Holiday Display Tradition
The M&I holiday display, M&I's gift to the Milwaukee community each season, is well-known in the city as a fun family activity that festively depicts the excitement of the holidays. The display, a tradition over 30 years, began when M&I pur... more
My Son Pinocchio
The First Stage Children's Theater Presents Children: First Stage My Son Pinocchio at Todd Children: First Stage My Son Pinocchio ,Holiday Guide 2010 more
Ballet: The Nutcracker
The Milwaukee Ballet Company Presents Ballet: The Nutcracker at Uihlein Hall from December Ballet: The Nutcracker ,Holiday Guide 2010 more
Holiday Lights 2010
Add a little Milwaukee Magic to your holidays with the Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival, going from November 18, 2010 until January 2, 2011. You'll find a whole lot of holiday spirit in Downtown Milwaukee. Aside from their 500,000 lights... more
Cocoa with the Clauses
The Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival welcomes Santa and Mrs. Claus to Cathedral Square Park, Saturday, December 11 from 11am until 2pm, for Cocoa with the Clauses presented by Madison Medical Affiliates. With a few elves at their side, the... more
Jolly's Outdoor Gingerbread House
...Receive a cookie and tell Santa what you want for Christmas. Have your picture taken with Santa for a $5 donation (proceeds benefit the RonaldMcDonald House Charities)... more
Whiskey Wonderland - Holiday Party
The Whiskey Bar is hosting a Whiskey Wonderland - Holiday Party on Friday, December 10 from 5pm until 8pm. The first 50 people through the door will receive a gift bag. There will be live music by Zach Wade and complimentary gourmet appetiz... more
Slice of Ice
Milwaukee's downtown skating rink, the Slice of Ice in Red Arrow Park, is scheduled to open on Thursday, December 9, weather permitting. The rink will be open 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11... more
