Holidays On Ice

Photo credit: Mike Scrivener

Actor Michael Stebbins talks about moving back to Milwaukee and the allure of David Sedaris’s holiday essays. more

Nov 29, 2014 4:57 PM Off the Cuff

Thisholiday season TheatreGigante hosts performer Michael Stebbins’ staging of Holidayson Ice. David Sedaris now classic holiday tales will be delivered tothe stage by someone who is not David Sedaris. This is an important distinctionthat I f.. more

Nov 18, 2014 7:55 AM Theater

Gregory Rodriguez counts himself “lucky enough to be born into a migrant family.” The painter, who now lives in Stoughton, Wis., was born in Texas to Mexican-American migrant farmers and came north with them to Wisconsin to work in the fiel... more

May 17, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

