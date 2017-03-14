Hollis Resnik
Milwaukee Rep's 'Glass Menagerie' a Gritty Portrait of Mental Illness
The Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s staging of Tennessee Williams’ classic “memory play," The Glass Menagerie, is an ambitious portrait of mental illness and tortured familial love. It runs through April 9 in the Quadracci Powerhouse Theat... more
Mar 14, 2017 2:05 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Performing Arts Weekly 3.2.17
The Boulevard Theatre presents the Midwest premiere of John Murrell’s dramatic comedy Taking Shakespeare; The Milwaukee Rep presents American playwright Tennessee Williams’ classic, five-character memory play, The Glass Menagerie; Rebecca H... more
Feb 28, 2017 2:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
UWM Theatre’s ‘Giants Have Us in Their Books’
UW-Milwaukee Department of Theatre staged a provocative and comic series of shorts with a one-week-only production José Rivera’s Giants Have Us In Their Books. more
Dec 9, 2014 11:08 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Judy Garland at the End of the Rainbow
What is most likely to become legend? Our personal memories? The latest tabloid headlines? Or the possibility that those who are larger than life are no different than the rest of us? In fact, they may very well be far more wounded than we—... more
Jan 17, 2014 2:49 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
