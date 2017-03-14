RSS

Hollis Resnik

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s staging of Tennessee Williams’ classic “memory play," The Glass Menagerie, is an ambitious portrait of mental illness and tortured familial love. It runs through April 9 in the Quadracci Powerhouse Theat... more

Mar 14, 2017 2:05 PM Theater

The Boulevard Theatre presents the Midwest premiere of John Murrell’s dramatic comedy Taking Shakespeare; The Milwaukee Rep presents American playwright Tennessee Williams’ classic, five-character memory play, The Glass Menagerie; Rebecca H... more

Feb 28, 2017 2:10 PM Performing Arts Weekly

UW-Milwaukee Department of Theatre staged a provocative and comic series of shorts with a one-week-only production José Rivera’s Giants Have Us In Their Books. more

Dec 9, 2014 11:08 PM Theater

What is most likely to become legend? Our personal memories? The latest tabloid headlines? Or the possibility that those who are larger than life are no different than the rest of us? In fact, they may very well be far more wounded than we—... more

Jan 17, 2014 2:49 AM Theater

Chicago actress Hollis Resnik plays the legendary Judy Garland in the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s End of the Rainbow. The story opens in December of 1968 as the performer prepares for another comeback. Of course, as the title suggests, th... more

Jan 8, 2014 11:28 PM Theater

