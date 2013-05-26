Holmes And Watson: A Musical Mys
The Return of Ellen Winters as Rosemary Clooney
Theatre is ephemeral. Things get staged. The vanish. Sometimes they come back. And sometimes they come back with cameras. A little while back in November of 2011, the Sunset Playhouse features Ellen Winters in The Girl Singer: A Tribute to Rosem.. more
May 26, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Stream Pizzle's Persistently Catchy "Insomnia 2" Mixtape
“Got it on my own like Oprah’s network / Now I’m just trying to make Oprah’s net worth,” Pizzle raps on his latest mixtape, Insomnia 2 , which DJBooth.net debuted last month. Yes, last month, meaning I’m a little bit late to this one, but perha.. more
May 22, 2013 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Auditions for Acacia's HEAVEN SENT
Acacia Theatre is looking for a cast for its upcoming production of Rick Whelans Heaven Sent. If the name of the play sounds familiar it's probably not because you're familiar with the play. It's not hugely well-know, but its plot is. actor and pl.. more
Jan 11, 2013 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
World's Stage Celebrates the work of Martin McDonagh
Several years ago, the now defunct Dramatists' Theatre started up. Operating out of intimate little spaces, the company's mission was to stage a full season of works by a single playwright every year. This coming month, World's Stage Theatre Compa.. more
Dec 29, 2012 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Limo Ride to Nowhere
Atthe center of director David Cronenberg’s Cosmopolis is the despicable WallStreet hedge manager-global wheeler-dealer, Eric Parker ( Twilight’s David Pattinson). As ifhis hubris isn’t armor enough, this pallid young man (who se.. more
Dec 13, 2012 2:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Holmes and Watson: A Musical Mystery
Sherlock Holmes will return to the big-screen late this December in a Guy Ritchie-directed adaptation starring Robert Downey Jr. as the great detective and Jude Law as his sidekick John Watson, but it’s doubtful the film will bear much rese... more
Dec 21, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
