RSS

I'Ll Be Home For Christmas

theater2.jpg.jpe

It’s exceedingly difficult to tell an original Christmas story. With Home For Christmas, playwright Liz Shipe does a solidly entertaining job of telling a story familiar enough to seem like a dramatic stage comedy that’s been around more

Dec 18, 2013 1:42 AM Theater

whiskeybelles.jpg.jpe

Holiday music seems to get played earlier each year. These days, yuletide standards seem to hit department store speakers and regular terrestrial radio rotation the morning after Halloween. Christmas came extra early this year for The Whisk... more

Nov 27, 2013 12:30 AM Local Music

blogimage4436.jpe

The advent of new technology and the pace of modern life have affected how we encounter objects of historical or aesthetic interest-not to mention the amount of time and consideration we're willing to de,Art more

Nov 10, 2008 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage4436.jpe

Bob Dylan’s voice hasn’t been pretty for decades, but it’s seldom been as downright grotesque as it is on his first Christmas album, I’ll Be Home For Christmas. Here he sings in a phlegmy growl that makes Tom Waits sound like Harry Connick Jr. At .. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

SOCIAL UPDATES