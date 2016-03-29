RSS

Home Rule

tom barrett.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee needs a thoughtful, reasonable mayor who brings people together, not divides them. That’s why we’re supporting Tom Barrett for re-election on April 5. more

Mar 29, 2016 1:57 PM News

news_1.jpg.jpe

In a surprise move at the end of January, Willie Hines announced that he was stepping down as president of the Milwaukee Common Council to work for the Housing Authority—immediately more

Mar 5, 2014 1:32 AM News Features

expressso.jpg.jpe

True Republicans believe that local control is best because the closer the decision-makers are to their constituents, the better. more

Jul 2, 2013 10:43 PM Expresso

news1.jpg.jpe

How ironic.On Tuesday, Gov. Scott Walker met with schoolchildren in De Pere as part of his statewide tour celebrating the 225th anniversary of the U.S. Constitution... more

Sep 19, 2012 12:58 AM News Features

SOCIAL UPDATES