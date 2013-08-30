Hotel Milwaukee
The Real Orson Welles?
OrsonWelles was 11 when he enrolled in the Todd Seminary for Boys, a progressiveprep school in Woodstock, Illinois. The influence of its alternative pedagogy,which encouraged creative thinking based on the maxim that doing is t.. more
Aug 30, 2013 1:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Phantom Echoes Beneath Passing Traffic
Luminous Theatre adds a little spectral fun to theatre late this summer with a free, outdoor staging of Margaret Atwood's The Penelopiad. Atwood's retelling of the Odyssey from the perspective of Odysseus' wife Penelope is kind of fun. The story i.. more
Aug 25, 2013 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Hotel Milwaukee
For seven years, from 1995 to 2002, Wisconsin Public Radio’s popular “Hotel Milwaukee” variety show spotlighted Milwaukee comedians, playwrights and musicians. It was taped live at hotels across the city and eventually at the Eisner Amer more
Jan 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee
Thelatest in a long line of great songwriters with awful voicesinspired/emboldened by Neutral Milk Hotel’s Jeff Mangum, The RuralAlberta Advantage’s Nils Edenloff sings concise, boldly arrangedtributes to home and heritage on the group&,Thi... more
Jan 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee