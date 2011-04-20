RSS

House Of Wax 3D

blogimage6795.jpe

Summerfest has announced the 2011 headliners for its M&I Classic Rock Stage. Loretta Lynn and Toots and the Maytals are among the pleasant surprises that join previously announced opening-night headliners Hall and Oates and a whole bunch of usual .. more

Apr 20, 2011 2:27 PM On Music

blogimage6805.jpe

Vincent Price was one of the greatest horror actors of all time, yet he made very few genuinely great films. House of Wax is among his finest hours, a campy 1953 genre exercise that is grounded by a surprisingly sympathetic performance from... more

Jun 7, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6802.jpe

Vincent Price was one of the greatest horror actors of all time, yet he made very few genuinely great films. House of Wax is among his finest hours, a campy 1953 genre exercise that is grounded by a surprisingly sympathetic performance from... more

Jun 6, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6795.jpe

Vincent Price was one of the greatest horror actors of all time, yet he made very few genuinely great films. House of Wax is among his finest hours, a campy 1953 genre exercise that is grounded by a surprisingly sympathetic performance from... more

Jun 5, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES