Loretta Lynn and Hall and Oates to Headline Summerfest's Classic Rock Stage
Summerfest has announced the 2011 headliners for its M&I Classic Rock Stage. Loretta Lynn and Toots and the Maytals are among the pleasant surprises that join previously announced opening-night headliners Hall and Oates and a whole bunch of usual .. more
Apr 20, 2011 2:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
House of Wax 3D
Vincent Price was one of the greatest horror actors of all time, yet he made very few genuinely great films. House of Wax is among his finest hours, a campy 1953 genre exercise that is grounded by a surprisingly sympathetic performance from... more
Jun 7, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
