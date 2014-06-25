RSS

Pretty Low, the new album from Milwaukee-based hardcore act Expire, wastes little time in setting the mood that dominates the record’s 11 tracks. Over a metal-infused more

Jun 25, 2014 1:01 AM Local Music

There are few people as important to the health of Milwaukee’s vibrant music scene as Shane Hochstetler. For the past five years, Hochstetler’s Howl Street Recordings studio has recorded a wide assortment of artists, helping such acts as Ju... more

Apr 30, 2014 12:26 AM Music Feature

Yesterday I had the pleasure of talking at great length with local musical improv guy Jacob D. Bach. He's a profoundly busy guy working on multiple projects, most notably the exceedingly successful T.I.M.--The Improvised Musical. A truly novel pe.. more

Jan 16, 2014 11:00 AM Theater

“We’re a filthy, charming, lovable band,” Christopher Roberts, drummer for Milwaukee trio Heavy Hand, explains bluntly. “A lot of our lyrics are dirty as shit and we swear in our songs. They’re not radio-friendly, for the most more

Nov 7, 2012 12:30 PM Local Music

Though the group only features two members, Milwaukee-based Magnetic Minds makes a whole lot of noise. Count the band, featuring Chris Ortiz on vocals and bass guitar and Tim Wick on drums, as one of a number of... more

May 30, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

Milwaukee rock band Certain Stars never set out to be famous, but don't confuse that with a lack of ambition. When Kyle Hernandez's fake press release for a band named Cudahy unexpectedly began to gain traction among friends in 2000... more

May 23, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

Are the '90s coming back? That's a question echoing throughout fashion and music, as some say the recession is leading Americans into a place of cultural nostalgia for a decade that, though it certainly had its ups and downs, held a clear-c... more

Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music 2 Comments

Ah, the fabled cabin up north. It’s rivaled only by the bedroom and Folsom Prison in the pantheon of romanticized places to record an album, conjuring restorative images of nature and solitude, as well as a whiff of man-versus-wilderness ex... more

Feb 18, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

