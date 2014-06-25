Howl Street
Expire Examine the Dark Side of Sex on ‘Pretty Low’
Pretty Low, the new album from Milwaukee-based hardcore act Expire, wastes little time in setting the mood that dominates the record’s 11 tracks. Over a metal-infused more
Jun 25, 2014 1:01 AM Michael Carriere Local Music
A New Home for Howl Street, Bay View’s Busiest Recording Studio
There are few people as important to the health of Milwaukee’s vibrant music scene as Shane Hochstetler. For the past five years, Hochstetler’s Howl Street Recordings studio has recorded a wide assortment of artists, helping such acts as Ju... more
Apr 30, 2014 12:26 AM Michael Carriere Music Feature
Jacob D. Bach Podcast Interview
Yesterday I had the pleasure of talking at great length with local musical improv guy Jacob D. Bach. He's a profoundly busy guy working on multiple projects, most notably the exceedingly successful T.I.M.--The Improvised Musical. A truly novel pe.. more
Jan 16, 2014 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Heavy Hand’s Filthy Underground Rock
“We’re a filthy, charming, lovable band,” Christopher Roberts, drummer for Milwaukee trio Heavy Hand, explains bluntly. “A lot of our lyrics are dirty as shit and we swear in our songs. They’re not radio-friendly, for the most more
Nov 7, 2012 12:30 PM Erin Wolf Local Music
Magnetic Minds' Heavy Rock 'n' Roll
Though the group only features two members, Milwaukee-based Magnetic Minds makes a whole lot of noise. Count the band, featuring Chris Ortiz on vocals and bass guitar and Tim Wick on drums, as one of a number of... more
May 30, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Local Music
Certain Stars' Varied Sophomore Album
Milwaukee rock band Certain Stars never set out to be famous, but don't confuse that with a lack of ambition. When Kyle Hernandez's fake press release for a band named Cudahy unexpectedly began to gain traction among friends in 2000... more
May 23, 2012 12:00 AM Joshua Miller Local Music
Pretty Wounds Look to the Past
Are the '90s coming back? That's a question echoing throughout fashion and music, as some say the recession is leading Americans into a place of cultural nostalgia for a decade that, though it certainly had its ups and downs, held a clear-c... more
Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Local Music 2 Comments
Juniper Tar’s Howl Street Retreat
Ah, the fabled cabin up north. It’s rivaled only by the bedroom and Folsom Prison in the pantheon of romanticized places to record an album, conjuring restorative images of nature and solitude, as well as a whiff of man-versus-wilderness ex... more
Feb 18, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature