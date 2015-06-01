Humane
'Draw Write Hear See!' at In Tandem Tomorrow
This coming Tuesday, In Tandem Theatre hosts The Longhand Project’s next show. Draw Write Hear See! is an improvisational program of music, theatre, storytelling and artwork. There are 14 artists. There are 14 writers. It’s a big project and it’s .. more
Jun 1, 2015 2:55 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee County's Neediest Animals May Just Find Homes
Breed specific laws, in conjunction with incidents of violence highlighted in the media, make it hard for individuals to welcome a pit bull or pit bull mix into their home. With all the myths surrounding this over-bred, mistreated breed, Mi... more
Jul 24, 2010 12:00 AM Nastassia Putz A&E Feature 1 Comments
September Madness
%uFFFD As the bank crisis spreads and George W. Bush continues to push for a bailout it seems fitting that we in the sports world could turn this into a bracket. ,Sports more
Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Andy Vogel More Sports