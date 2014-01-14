RSS

Hummingbird

mlk.jpg.jpe

Some local events tohonor Martin Luther King Jr. Day: The 30th Annual Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration programming highlights the youth inour community who every year interpret Dr. King’s words through an art, speechand writi.. more

Jan 14, 2014 9:34 PM Daily Dose

img_9678.jpg.jpe

Last time I checked, Independence Day was still a long way off. But this weekend, there were fireworks. Indie rock dynamo Local Natives met a frenzied capacity crowd Friday night at the Riverside Theater, with explosive results. more

Mar 25, 2013 9:56 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage9870.jpe

There was a time when African-American men in matching suits and women in diaphanous dresses singing praises to the Lord in impassioned harmony were major concert draws in urban churches and other venues. The prominence of soul gospel quart... more

Feb 17, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music

SOCIAL UPDATES