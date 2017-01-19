RSS

Humphrey Bogart

casablanca.jpg.jpe

Casablanca is among the greatmovies of classic Hollywood and, alongside a considerably different film, TheWizard of Oz , it remains the most beloved. And unlike the carefully composed Citizen Kane , which usually outranks it a.. more

Jan 19, 2017 10:24 PM I Hate Hollywood

aegateway_maltesefalcon.jpg.jpe

To American moviegoers who grew up with black-and-white thrillers from the 1940s-’60s—and those who learned to love them watching vintage film channels on TCM—the names Peter Lorre and Sydney Greenstreet are magic. American audiences probab... more

Jun 21, 2016 4:03 PM A&E Feature

film2.jpg.jpe

Many great films have used newspapers in plots and settings. All the President’s Men is one of the best. more

Jul 14, 2015 9:23 PM Film Reviews

homevideo_ropeofsand.jpg.jpe

Much of the Casablanca crew regrouped for Rope of Sand (1949). While the magic (and Humphrey Bogart) were missing, it’s a well-made effort in classic Hollywood style. more

Dec 18, 2014 3:30 PM Home Movies

the_maltese_falcon_ihatehollywood.jpg.jpe

Film noir is a style, a mood and an implicitcommentary on American society. Although French critics coined the term in the1950s, the genre was already coalescing in 1941 with the release of The MalteseFalcon . As the term suggests, the films we.. more

Oct 9, 2014 2:58 PM I Hate Hollywood

thebigsleep.jpg.jpe

Only the arrogant, the foolish or the bold set out to remake a classic film and expect to find respect. Flush with the success of Death Wish , writer-director Michael Winner must have been a bit arrogant in producing his The Big Sleep , a 1978 re.. more

Sep 30, 2014 6:21 PM I Hate Hollywood

aegate.jpg.jpe

Who are the all-time best movie villains—actors we love to hate on the big screen? This is a challenging question even for dedicated film aficionados.Quickly coming to my mind are Charles Laughton more

Jul 17, 2013 12:01 AM A&E Feature

the-downer.jpg.jpe

Remember the days when neighborhood movie houses were an integral part of many residential areas of the city? These mostly small theaters boasted a single screen and double features and attracted big crowds almost every more

Nov 6, 2012 2:08 PM A&E Feature 1 Comments

blogimage10785.jpe

In 1516, Raphael painted La Donna Velata (The Woman With the Veil) i>. Through June 6, the High Renaissance painter’s magnificentportrait is on display at the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) in a one-work exhibition more

May 4, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10751.jpe

