Humphrey Bogart
We Must Remember Casablanca
Casablanca is among the greatmovies of classic Hollywood and, alongside a considerably different film, TheWizard of Oz , it remains the most beloved. And unlike the carefully composed Citizen Kane , which usually outranks it a.. more
Jan 19, 2017 10:24 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
The Movie Magic of Peter Lorre and Sydney Greenstreet
To American moviegoers who grew up with black-and-white thrillers from the 1940s-’60s—and those who learned to love them watching vintage film channels on TCM—the names Peter Lorre and Sydney Greenstreet are magic. American audiences probab... more
Jun 21, 2016 4:03 PM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature
Newspapers on Film
Many great films have used newspapers in plots and settings. All the President’s Men is one of the best. more
Jul 14, 2015 9:23 PM Richard G. Carter Film Reviews
Rope of Sand
Much of the Casablanca crew regrouped for Rope of Sand (1949). While the magic (and Humphrey Bogart) were missing, it’s a well-made effort in classic Hollywood style. more
Dec 18, 2014 3:30 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Film Noir Collection
Film noir is a style, a mood and an implicitcommentary on American society. Although French critics coined the term in the1950s, the genre was already coalescing in 1941 with the release of The MalteseFalcon . As the term suggests, the films we.. more
Oct 9, 2014 2:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Big Sleep Redux
Only the arrogant, the foolish or the bold set out to remake a classic film and expect to find respect. Flush with the success of Death Wish , writer-director Michael Winner must have been a bit arrogant in producing his The Big Sleep , a 1978 re.. more
Sep 30, 2014 6:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The One You Love to Hate
Who are the all-time best movie villains—actors we love to hate on the big screen? This is a challenging question even for dedicated film aficionados.Quickly coming to my mind are Charles Laughton more
Jul 17, 2013 12:01 AM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature
Milwaukee’s Neighborhood Movie Theaters
Remember the days when neighborhood movie houses were an integral part of many residential areas of the city? These mostly small theaters boasted a single screen and double features and attracted big crowds almost every more
Nov 6, 2012 2:08 PM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature 1 Comments
