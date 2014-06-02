Hunter S. Thompson
For No Good Reason
Ralph Steadman and Hunter S. Thompson went on the road together in the 1970s as a real-life odd couple, the fastidious British pen and ink artist as sidekick to the berserker Yank behind Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. In a revealing momen... more
Jun 2, 2014 12:22 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Great Gatsby
If you’re not a fan of world-saving superheroes,chances are the summer movie you’re most looking forward to is The GreatGatsby , with Leonardo DiCaprio in the title role and Baz Luhrman in thedirector’s chair. For a little context .. more
May 5, 2013 1:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Rum Diary
Hunter S. Thompson was several years short of finding his voice as a writer when he penned... more
Nov 1, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Hah! Bumhug!
I’m Art Kumbalek and man ohmanischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I cho Freaks ,Art for Art's Sake more
Dec 16, 2009 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Marquette players don't fare well in NBA draft
None of Marquette's big three were drafted, but all will be playing in the NBA Summer League, hoping to get noticed and make a squad:James finds a teamBy Todd Rosiak of the Journal Sentinel .. more
Jun 30, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Insert Customary Indie Soundcheck Plug Here
In a Sunday tradition I'm looking forward to almost as much as the Locust Street Festival, the great Ryan Miller is having me back on his Indie Soundcheck program on FM 102.1 Sunday night at 11 p.m. It's always a really entertaining hour of radio,.. more
Jun 12, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Gonzo: The Hunter Thompson Story
Hunter S. Thompson was considered past his peak when he killed himself in 2005. During the high times of the 1960s and ‘70s, however, Thompson helped revitalize journalism through the audacity of his reporting and his willingness to use the tacti.. more
Nov 7, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Gonzo: The Life and Work of Dr. Hunter S. Thompson
Though it takes the unusual step of acknowledging the infamous writer’s less than pr Gonzo: The Life and Work of Dr. Hunter S. Thompson ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 3, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Gonzo: The Life and Work of Dr. Hunter S. Thompson
Sep 28, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Matana Roberts
Fullspeed ahead! That’s the rate at which alto saxophonist and Chicago nativeMatan Birds ,CD Reviews more
Apr 28, 2008 12:00 AM Saby Reyes-Kulkarni Album Reviews