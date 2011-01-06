Ifihadahifi And Get Rad
Big Bang, Small Bucks III @ Dean Jensen Gallery
ART TALK- BIG BANG, SMALL BUCKS III @ DEAN JENSEN GALLERY Dean Jensen Gallery brought the annual Big Bang Small Bucks III exhibition back to his walls for December and January to open 2011. Jensen extends an invitation to 25 artists from Milw.. more
Jan 6, 2011 12:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Antler Antennas Close 2010 with a New EP
Dec 22, 2010 5:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Record Store Day
Record Store Day began last year as an attempt to lure traffic to often-struggling independent music stores with a series of ultra-rare, Record Store Day-only releases. This year’s crop of collectibles includes releases from Bob Dylan, The ... more
Apr 18, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Record Store Day 2009
Dan DuChaine may be the only record store owner who's actually trying to drive traffic awa Buzzcity ,Local Music more
Apr 15, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music 1 Comments