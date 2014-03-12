RSS

Immunity

walker_doe-1.jpg.jpe

Well, at least one John Doe figure is no longer onthe public payroll. Brett Davis, Scott Walker’s preferred candidate forlieutenant governor, is leaving his position as the state’s Medicaid directoras of March 21 to work in the private sector.. more

Mar 12, 2014 8:24 PM Daily Dose

gt_scott_walker_630x420_120518.jpg.jpe

Scott Walker wasdefinitely aware that his campaign and county staffers were working together toshape his image as he ran for governor in 2010. During theindictments and prosecutions, we learned how clearly his county staffers weredoing polit.. more

Aug 7, 2013 7:46 PM Daily Dose

blogimage18938.jpe

If the Wisconsin recall is truly second in importance only to the presidential race, as many media outlets... more

Jun 11, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

blogimage10079.jpe

The Milwaukee Admirals invite fans to bring a pair of skates to today’s 4 p.m. game against the Peoria Rivermen for a free family skate after the game, or even better, invite them to bring their dog. As part of the Pedigree Dog Day Afternoo... more

Mar 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9479.jpe

Richard Nixon once appointed singer and actress Pearl Bailey, a Broadway staple, America’s “Ambassador of Love.” Though Bailey’s roots were in vaudeville, she was most famous for her roles in productions like Hello, Dolly! a,Today more

Jan 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES