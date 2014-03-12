Immunity
Kelly Rindfleisch’s Ex-Boss, Brett Davis, Finally Leaves His Taxpayer-Funded Job
Well, at least one John Doe figure is no longer onthe public payroll. Brett Davis, Scott Walker’s preferred candidate forlieutenant governor, is leaving his position as the state’s Medicaid directoras of March 21 to work in the private sector.. more
Mar 12, 2014 8:24 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Inside Walker’s Campaign/County Coverup
Scott Walker wasdefinitely aware that his campaign and county staffers were working together toshape his image as he ran for governor in 2010. During theindictments and prosecutions, we learned how clearly his county staffers weredoing polit.. more
Aug 7, 2013 7:46 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Silent Running
If the Wisconsin recall is truly second in importance only to the presidential race, as many media outlets... more
Jun 11, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 3 Comments
Admirals vs. Rivermen
The Milwaukee Admirals invite fans to bring a pair of skates to today’s 4 p.m. game against the Peoria Rivermen for a free family skate after the game, or even better, invite them to bring their dog. As part of the Pedigree Dog Day Afternoo... more
Mar 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Pearl Bailey … By Request
Richard Nixon once appointed singer and actress Pearl Bailey, a Broadway staple, America’s “Ambassador of Love.” Though Bailey’s roots were in vaudeville, she was most famous for her roles in productions like Hello, Dolly! a,Today more
Jan 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee