The Imperials
Ran
Akira Kurosawa was among the most important post-World War II directors, the Japanese lion of art house cinema who influenced Hollywood with films such as Seven Samurai and Rashoman. Ran (1985), perhaps the greatest movie of his latter years, ha.. more
Mar 22, 2010 12:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Goddess and Genius
Marilyn Monroe and Arthur Miller were the 20th century’s real-life odd couple. Hollywood married Manhattan when they hooked up, big breasts coupled with big brains, the effervescent sex kitten went arm in arm with the scowling intellectual. .. more
Mar 20, 2010 5:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Health Care Reform: What’s In It for Milwaukee?
I’m about as frustrated with the pace of health care reform as everyone else (well, except the tea partiers). But it looks like an end may be in sight, with a vote on the most recent bill coming soon. One last hurdle has been cle.. more
Mar 18, 2010 6:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Tribute to the King
Despite what the tabloids occasionally suggest, Elvis is long dead, but thanks to casinos around the county, his spirit will live on forever. The Potawatomi Bingo Casino does its part to remember one of the,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 7, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
