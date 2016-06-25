Improvisation
Invisible Guy at Sugar Maple
The clarinetplays a decisive role in the history of jazz and American improvised music. Inthe context of early New Orleans jazz, the function of the clarinet was tocontribute an ornamental obbligato that filled space left open by the cor.. more
Jun 25, 2016 7:44 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Okka Fest Returns for Another Weekend of Improvised Music
For the seventh year in a row, Okka Fest will bring improvised music and free jazz to Bay View. more
Jun 2, 2015 9:21 PM Tyler Friedman Local Music
'Draw Write Hear See!' at In Tandem Tomorrow
This coming Tuesday, In Tandem Theatre hosts The Longhand Project’s next show. Draw Write Hear See! is an improvisational program of music, theatre, storytelling and artwork. There are 14 artists. There are 14 writers. It’s a big project and it’s .. more
Jun 1, 2015 2:55 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee’s Speakerdust Collective Explores New Sonic Frontiers
It takes a whole crew to man a ship. With that in mind, Milwaukee’s Speakerdust approaches their improvisations as a group effort. Released on the winter solstice, Golden Sessions Vol. 1 captures the essence of the collective more
Jan 29, 2014 2:33 AM Brandon Miller Local Music
The Funny Side of Musicals
In light of musical theater's popularity, it's kind of surprising that it's not made fun of more often. This is where T.I.M.: The Improvised Musical comes in. Once per month at ComedySportz in Milwaukee, a group of talented more
Dec 27, 2012 5:04 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Alchemist Improvises Holiday Comedy
Christmas sentiment is easy to fake. The holiday reserved for Dec. 25 is easily the single most clichéd of all. It's a strange amalgam of traditions that have congealed together over many, many years to form into something that’s more
Dec 7, 2012 4:13 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Jalapeño Loco Adds a Mequon Location
One of the area’s most popular and reliable Mexican restaurants, Jalapeño Loco, is adding a second location. The original restaurant opened in the mid-1990s at a small place in Cudahy; a few years later owners Hugo and Janet Saynes moved to... more
Nov 10, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 5 Comments
Milwaukee County's Neediest Animals May Just Find Homes
Breed specific laws, in conjunction with incidents of violence highlighted in the media, make it hard for individuals to welcome a pit bull or pit bull mix into their home. With all the myths surrounding this over-bred, mistreated breed, Mi... more
Jul 24, 2010 12:00 AM Nastassia Putz A&E Feature 1 Comments
AG Van Hollen's Political Stunt Exposed
Can’t say I’m surprised about this, because state Attorney General JB Van Hollen is a political creature, and not an objective law enforcement officer. Remember when Van Hollen wanted to sue the federal government to prevent federal health ca.. more
Apr 28, 2010 5:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Essential Elegance
Gilbert Varga, guest conductor of last weekend's Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra concerts, is Mother Goose Suite ,Classical Music/Dance more
Jan 21, 2009 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music