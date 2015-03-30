Income Taxes
Top 6 Mistakes of Self-Prepared Tax Returns
1. Selecting the Correct Filing StatusShould you file Single or Head of Household? Are you Married Filing Joint or Married Filing Separate? The filing status to use is based on your status at the end of the preceding year.Did you get divorced.. more
Mar 30, 2015 10:15 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content 2 Comments
How Laws Shouldn’t Be Made
At the urging of leaders in criminal justice and law enforcement throughout the state, Gov. Scott Walker vetoed a Republican attempt to return sleazy bail bondsmen and more
Jul 3, 2013 5:40 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
O.A.R.
Though sometimes dismissed outside of their tape-trading fan base, between all their tour dates college staples O.A.R. have learned how write some pretty catchy pop songs. “Shattered (Turn the Car Around),” the biggest more
Jul 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee