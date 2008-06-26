RSS

Incompetent Criminals

There are unconfirmed reports on tonight's 9 pm news that there will be20 Sonic restaurants opening in the Milwaukee area. A search of theinterwebs reveals no details. The first Sonic opened in Minnesota lastweek and hopefully this is a harbing.. more

Jun 26, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage1953.jpe

Wall Street Journal ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

Apr 30, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage1215.jpe

In February, based on DNA evidence,a Mississippi judge released two convicted rapist The Independent. ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

Mar 12, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE 18 Comments

Five of the 10 best-selling novels in Japan in 2007 were originally composed on c The New York Times ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

Feb 20, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES