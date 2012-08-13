RSS

Infinite Arms

When reports emerged that a Summerfest side stage would be converted into a micro-amphitheater to host one-off musical performances throughout the summer, the concept didn't seem daring so much as obvious. For a city so smitten with the... more

Aug 13, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

Band of Horses is, quite literally, a different band from the one that released Everything All the Time, with singer Ben Bridwell the only member that's carried over from that 2006 breakthrough to the group's new Infinite Arms. While their debut .. more

May 17, 2010 2:26 PM On Music

There’s always a shelf of instructional books at music stores that teach everything from classical guitar to African drumming. If you’re looking to learn the blues, one of Greg Koch’s book,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 30, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

