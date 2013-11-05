RSS

Injury

seneca wallace chicago bears green bay packers 2013.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Jim Biever / Packers.com

As many predicted prior to Monday night’s Packers and Bears game, the oldest NFL rivalry of all-time was decided by the victor taking advantage of its opponent’s need to resort to a backup quar,Sports more

Nov 5, 2013 8:14 AM More Sports

blogimage18640.jpe

Everything seemed to come in threes for the Brewers on the trip that ended Sunday night, and most of it was bad. In three stops—St. Louis, San Diego, San Francisco—there were three wins, three missed chances to take the rubber game and... more

May 10, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

 From ESPN.comMILWAUKEE -- Dominic James' career at Marquette is over after the senior guard broke a bone in his foot in Wednesday night's 93-82 loss to No. 2 Connecticut.James, one of three star guards for the Golden Eagles (No. 10 ESPN/USA To.. more

Feb 25, 2009 5:00 AM More Sports

blogimage4588.jpe

The recent exhibit at Milwaukee Art Museum titled "Act/React" reveals the weightlessness that art engenders by erasing all memory of itself. Using interactive digital technology that springs to li,Today in Milwaukee more

Nov 24, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4587.jpe

The Milwaukee Public Museum followed up its popular “Body Worlds” exhibition with another high-profile exhibit that has broken records at museums around the world, “Titanic: The Artifact E,Today in Milwaukee more

Nov 24, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2759.jpe

,Summerfest Concert Reviews more

Jul 2, 2008 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

HOUSTON -- The Brewers believed they had dodged a bullet Thursday whenright-hander Yovani Gallardo, arguably the organization's best youngpitcher, walked away from what looked like a gruesome knee injury. Andwhy shouldn't they have felt good? G.. more

May 3, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

Chris Capuano left a spring training game earlier in the week when heexperienced pain in his elbow. Turns out that pain was a torn ulnarcollateral ligament in his throwing arm and at least two doctors havesuggested he have the second Tommy John.. more

Mar 23, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

Beach Blast: The Star of Hope Shepherd ,Boris + Doris on the town more

Feb 27, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage823.jpe

Also at 7:30 p.m. in the Milwaukee Repertory Theater, the company continues its production Glengarry Glen Ross ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 12, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Journal-Sentinel is also reporting that Aaron Kampman has a torn ACL, though they have said those reports are unconfirmed. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM More Sports

This seemed like the likely outcome, but it still hurts to hear - the freak play that happened far from the action late in Sunday afternoon's game has resulted in an injury that will keep Al Harris from playing the rest of the season. No more news.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM More Sports

SOCIAL UPDATES