Injury
The Seneca Wallace Era Begins Inauspiciously: Packers Come Up Short in Backup Battle
As many predicted prior to Monday night’s Packers and Bears game, the oldest NFL rivalry of all-time was decided by the victor taking advantage of its opponent’s need to resort to a backup quar,Sports more
Nov 5, 2013 8:14 AM Tyler Maas More Sports
Ouch! This Wasn't in the Plan
Everything seemed to come in threes for the Brewers on the trip that ended Sunday night, and most of it was bad. In three stops—St. Louis, San Diego, San Francisco—there were three wins, three missed chances to take the rubber game and... more
May 10, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Crap! Dominic James out for the year
From ESPN.comMILWAUKEE -- Dominic James' career at Marquette is over after the senior guard broke a bone in his foot in Wednesday night's 93-82 loss to No. 2 Connecticut.James, one of three star guards for the Golden Eagles (No. 10 ESPN/USA To.. more
Feb 25, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Act/React
The recent exhibit at Milwaukee Art Museum titled "Act/React" reveals the weightlessness that art engenders by erasing all memory of itself. Using interactive digital technology that springs to li,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 24, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition
The Milwaukee Public Museum followed up its popular “Body Worlds” exhibition with another high-profile exhibit that has broken records at museums around the world, “Titanic: The Artifact E,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 24, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Photos: Testa Rosa
,Summerfest Concert Reviews more
Jul 2, 2008 12:00 AM Justin Krol Concert Reviews
Yovani Gallardo out, likely for season
HOUSTON -- The Brewers believed they had dodged a bullet Thursday whenright-hander Yovani Gallardo, arguably the organization's best youngpitcher, walked away from what looked like a gruesome knee injury. Andwhy shouldn't they have felt good? G.. more
May 3, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Brewers' pitching picture clears up as Capuano is out for the se
Chris Capuano left a spring training game earlier in the week when heexperienced pain in his elbow. Turns out that pain was a torn ulnarcollateral ligament in his throwing arm and at least two doctors havesuggested he have the second Tommy John.. more
Mar 23, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Boris Doris ON THE TOWN
Beach Blast: The Star of Hope Shepherd ,Boris + Doris on the town more
Feb 27, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Glengarry Glen Ross
Also at 7:30 p.m. in the Milwaukee Repertory Theater, the company continues its production Glengarry Glen Ross ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 12, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Aaron Kampman also reportedly done for season
The Journal-Sentinel is also reporting that Aaron Kampman has a torn ACL, though they have said those reports are unconfirmed. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Breaking News: Al Harris Done for Season
This seemed like the likely outcome, but it still hurts to hear - the freak play that happened far from the action late in Sunday afternoon's game has resulted in an injury that will keep Al Harris from playing the rest of the season. No more news.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports