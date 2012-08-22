Institute For Wisconsin'S Future
The Real Paul Ryan
The congressional budget written by Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan, the Republican Party's presumptive vice presidential candidate, would cut $4.2 trillion in federal spending over 10 years and have a devastating impact on Wisconsin's... more
Aug 22, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 12 Comments
Issue of the Week: When Is Enough, Enough?
Last week, a snippet of the documentary As Goes Janesville was released that showed the newly elected Gov. Scott Walker chatting with billionaire Diane Hendricks, owner of ABC Supply in Beloit. Hendricks eagerly asked Walker... more
May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 6 Comments
Zac Brown Band
The Zac Brown Band’s latest single, “Chicken Fried,” tells you everything you need to know about this Atlanta group. Brown and his guys play greasy southern and country rock, albeit with a,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 10, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Mercury Marine Took Taxpayers for a Ride
You know how conservatives always blame Wisconsin’s high corporate tax rate for failing businesses? It’s a crock. The latest example is Mercury Marine, which threatened to leave Fond du Lac and move its operations to Oklahoma unless work.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose