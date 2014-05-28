Insurance Exchanges

RSS

Republican Gov. Scott Walker is trumpeting new figures that show that 81,731 Wisconsinites living in poverty now “have access” to BadgerCare, the state’s version of Medicaid. But, much like Walker’s claims about his record on job creatio... more

May 28, 2014 6:15 PM Expresso 8 Comments

The most surprising thing to most state residents about Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson filing a lawsuit against Obamacare is that the Republican senator is doing anything at all. more

Jan 15, 2014 4:58 PM Taking Liberties

Question: How does Obamacare give me more freedom to control my life?Answer: The new options provided by the Affordable Care Act will help Americans more

Oct 16, 2013 1:29 AM News Features

Question: How does Obamacare help women’s health?Answer: Obamacare has important benefits for women and finally addresses persistent inequities in our health system. Before the Affordable more

Oct 8, 2013 11:09 PM News Features

Question: When can I access Obamacare and where do I go?Answer: Open enrollment is here! Oct. 1 marked the start of open enrollment for health more

Oct 1, 2013 12:44 AM News Features

Nobody ever said mad tea partiers running around in tinfoil hats had to make any sense.In the name of preventing President Barack Obama from obliterating liberty in America through a government more

Nov 20, 2012 10:34 PM Taking Liberties

