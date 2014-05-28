Insurance Exchanges
Issue of the Week: Walker’s BadgerCare Math Doesn’t Add Up
Republican Gov. Scott Walker is trumpeting new figures that show that 81,731 Wisconsinites living in poverty now “have access” to BadgerCare, the state’s version of Medicaid. But, much like Walker’s claims about his record on job creatio... more
May 28, 2014 6:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 8 Comments
Ron Johnson vs. Health Care
The most surprising thing to most state residents about Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson filing a lawsuit against Obamacare is that the Republican senator is doing anything at all. more
Jan 15, 2014 4:58 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Understanding Obamacare: The Freedom to Start Your Own Business
Question: How does Obamacare give me more freedom to control my life?Answer: The new options provided by the Affordable Care Act will help Americans more
Oct 16, 2013 1:29 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features
Understanding Obamacare: Insurance Companies Can’t Discriminate Against Women
Question: How does Obamacare help women’s health?Answer: Obamacare has important benefits for women and finally addresses persistent inequities in our health system. Before the Affordable more
Oct 8, 2013 11:09 PM None - Do Not Delete News Features
Understanding Obamacare: How To Sign Up
Question: When can I access Obamacare and where do I go?Answer: Open enrollment is here! Oct. 1 marked the start of open enrollment for health more
Oct 1, 2013 12:44 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features
Health Care Madness
Nobody ever said mad tea partiers running around in tinfoil hats had to make any sense.In the name of preventing President Barack Obama from obliterating liberty in America through a government more
Nov 20, 2012 10:34 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties