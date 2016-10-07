Intercontinental
Xposed 4Heads Join the Wolfman in Their "Save All Monsters" Video
Fresh from their performance at Cleveland's DEVOtional DEVO fan festival, Milwaukee New Wave survivors Xposed 4Heads are back with a new Halloween song. Inspired by a story singer Mark G.E.'s son wrote, "Save All Monsters" finds a team of ghouls c.. more
Oct 7, 2016 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Jewelry, Water Colors and Winter Gnomes: The Rep’s Holiday Craft Fair
Once again, The Rep offers an opportunity to peer behind the curtain and buy crafts from those who work behind-the-scenes in various capacities. Photography, handmade hats and greetings cards and things will be joined by new additions like .. more
Nov 27, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Daniel Fleming Art Blog Pt. 8
This past Friday night, my “Used Cars more
Mar 24, 2015 7:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Kil@wat's Delightful Contemporary Experience
It used to be that hotel restaurants were avoided at all costs. But the past decade has seen great improvements in this area, with the likes of Metro, inside the Hotel Metro, and the Milwaukee... more
Jul 16, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
New Year's Eve Overnight Package
,New Year's Guide more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The Black Panthers: Making Sense of History
The Haggerty Museum’s “The Black Panthers: Making Sense of History” exhibit presents more than 40 prints from the 1960s and ’70s by award-winning photographer Stephen Shames. Shames, at the time enrolled as a student at the more
Sep 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Delightfully Tawdry ‘Another Part of the Forest’
The trials and tribulations of the Hubbard family occupy Another Part of the Forest, American Players Theatre’s fourth seasonal offering, which opened on a suitably steamy, damp Saturday night. Love and honor are in short supply in Lillian ... more
Jun 30, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Theater
Big Marc Burger
King Corn ,Dining Out more
Nov 15, 2007 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview