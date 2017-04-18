RSS

booksforliving.jpg.jpe

Books can enrich lives and even save them. Although it’s not a remarkable assertion, it’s integral to Will Schwalbe’s argument in Books for Living for the continued relevance of books. Schwalbe has been active in web publishing, yet issues ... more

Apr 18, 2017 3:32 PM Books

internetofus.jpg.jpe

The chief concern of The Internet of Us Knowing More and Understanding Less in the Age of Big Data by University of Connecticut philosophy professor Michael Patrick Lynch, is the way Googling can “weaken and undermine other ways of knowing,... more

Oct 4, 2016 2:08 PM Books

k-camp2.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of the artist

It’sa hopeful time for Milwaukee rap. While a slew of young independent localartists are beginning to stir interest from outside the city, two prominent Milwaukeealums are making significant waves on the radio. One is Rico Love, the veteran son.. more

Jun 16, 2015 3:00 PM On Music 1 Comments

In this distraction, take a little time to enjoy a Milwaukee sunset, snow shower and sunrise. This video was submitted by filmmaker and editor Gregg Monteith.  Milwaukee Timelapse from Gregg Monteith on Vimeo. more

May 28, 2014 7:50 PM Around MKE

childish gambino donald glover the rave rap 2014.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Alexander Stafford

The transition from credible rapper to comedic actor is so familiar as to almost be a bona fide career path, but while everyone from Ice Cube to Mos Def has gone from spitting bars to reciting line,Concert Reviews more

Mar 24, 2014 11:16 AM Concert Reviews

absolutely milwaukee.jpg.jpe

Some welcome news from the Milwaukee punk trio Absolutely: They aren't breaking up after all. Earlier this month the group announced that their show with Joan of Arc Saturday, Oct. 2 at the Cactus Club would be their final show, but it turns out t.. more

Sep 25, 2013 5:00 PM On Music

tv_static_flickr-640x640.jpg.jpe

Blackouts of popular TV shows and events on cable and satellite television during contract negotiations have become so common, we were starting to get used to them more

Aug 21, 2013 6:09 PM Taking Liberties

blogimage15732.jpe

From warrantless wiretapping to ever-present surveillance cameras, our world is right now... more

Aug 12, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

blogimage11738.jpe

Oft-pompadoured and proudly not of his era, Chris Isaak is a paradoxical cross between a sexy Roy Orbison and a shy Elvis, a rockabilly oddity with a big, beating heart and movie-star good looks. That he’s an enigma with a scattered more

Aug 2, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10325.jpe

We happened to be in Washington, D.C., during the historic passage of health care reform, an achievement that visionary Democratic and Republican presidents had sought for three-quarters of a century.That same day, we walked from the White ... more

Mar 30, 2010 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

blogimage9575.jpe

The menu is Mexican with a bit of Tex. The flavors are conservative as far ashot peppers go, but they also can be rich and inviting—call this NorthShore-Mex cuisine. A prime example is the salsa, which not only arrives warmand often with a ... more

Jan 20, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage4776.jpe

Producers/arrangers Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff honed their skills for a number of years be Love Train ,CD Reviews more

Dec 8, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage3313.jpe

Goldsmith and Wu, law professors at Harvard and Columbia, were always skeptical of the c Were the World Mine ,Books more

Aug 20, 2008 12:00 AM Books

At least they are at my house. We haven’t had internet since Saturday. The repair man supposedly came out on Tuesday at the exact same time I came home. Claims he was outside and left a door tag. I drove past the front of the house, we wasn’t out .. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM More Sports

