RSS

Irish Cultural Heritage Center

little-gem-graphic.jpg.jpe

Elaine Murphy’s Little Gem has the humor and pacing of a delightful, little Irish indie film. It’s not. It’s a stage narrative woven together from three alternating monologues. Each monologue is told from the perspective of a woman of a different .. more

May 7, 2017 11:00 AM Theater

18057135_1448690281837100_5589051464956739091_n.jpg.jpe

Apr 21, 2017 2:00 PM Theater

12342787_10156408330335624_4583619505723066730_n.jpg.jpe

Dead Man's Carnival

“The Greatest Show Unearthed,” will manifest itself in the final hours of 2015 as it presents a special live music variety show on New Year’s Eve at the Irish Cultural Heritage Center. Acts included on the show feature (among other thin.. more

Dec 28, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

offthecuff_tea_photobywendyschreierphotography.jpg.jpe

Photo by Wendy Schreier Photography

Tea Krulos’s new book, Monster Hunters, investigates paranormal investigators. more

May 26, 2015 8:37 PM Off the Cuff

curtains_moment.jpg.jpe

Matters between people are rarely as simple as anyone would like them to be. Even the simple matter of murder can get hopelessly complicated as is illustrated in the family drama Moment by Irish playwright Deirdre Kinahan. A mother and her two dau.. more

May 2, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

blogimage13625.jpe

With a weed-mellowed flow reminiscent of a more alert, less introspective Kid Cudi, Pittsburgh rapper Wiz Khalifa has succeeded where most blog rappers have not: translating his early critical acclaim and underground buzz into genuine more

Jan 21, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13595.jpe

John Mitchell, President Richard Nixon’s attorney general who went to prison for his role in Watergate, gave one honest piece of political advice in his career. At the beginning of Nixon’s corrupt presidency, he said: “Watch what we do, more

Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 10 Comments

blogimage12343.jpe

The Milwaukee Rep opens its first season under new artistic director Mark Clements with a production of the 1966 hit Broadway musical drama Cabaret . With a substantial cast and choreography by Milwaukee Ballet’s Michael Pink more

Sep 29, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Hey, Cleveland. How ya doing, little buddy? I heard the news. It’s all over the television and newspapers. Lebron is going to Miami. Tough break, I know. It just doesn’t seem to make any sense. I mean, why would he leave the 33rd largest ci... more

Jul 13, 2010 12:00 AM Comedy

SOCIAL UPDATES