Irish Cultural Heritage Center
Little Gem with Milwaukee Irish Arts
Elaine Murphy’s Little Gem has the humor and pacing of a delightful, little Irish indie film. It’s not. It’s a stage narrative woven together from three alternating monologues. Each monologue is told from the perspective of a woman of a different .. more
May 7, 2017 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Women in the South/Women in Dublin
Apr 21, 2017 2:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Dead Man’s Carnival New Year’s Eve
“The Greatest Show Unearthed,” will manifest itself in the final hours of 2015 as it presents a special live music variety show on New Year’s Eve at the Irish Cultural Heritage Center. Acts included on the show feature (among other thin.. more
Dec 28, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Ghost Hunters of Milwaukee
Tea Krulos’s new book, Monster Hunters, investigates paranormal investigators. more
May 26, 2015 8:37 PM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff
Contemporary Family Drama with Milwaukee Irish Arts
Matters between people are rarely as simple as anyone would like them to be. Even the simple matter of murder can get hopelessly complicated as is illustrated in the family drama Moment by Irish playwright Deirdre Kinahan. A mother and her two dau.. more
May 2, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Wiz Khalifa w/ Young Shotz
With a weed-mellowed flow reminiscent of a more alert, less introspective Kid Cudi, Pittsburgh rapper Wiz Khalifa has succeeded where most blog rappers have not: translating his early critical acclaim and underground buzz into genuine more
Jan 21, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Anti-Business Governor
John Mitchell, President Richard Nixon’s attorney general who went to prison for his role in Watergate, gave one honest piece of political advice in his career. At the beginning of Nixon’s corrupt presidency, he said: “Watch what we do, more
Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 10 Comments
Cabaret
The Milwaukee Rep opens its first season under new artistic director Mark Clements with a production of the 1966 hit Broadway musical drama Cabaret . With a substantial cast and choreography by Milwaukee Ballet’s Michael Pink more
Sep 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sorry Cleveland
Hey, Cleveland. How ya doing, little buddy? I heard the news. It’s all over the television and newspapers. Lebron is going to Miami. Tough break, I know. It just doesn’t seem to make any sense. I mean, why would he leave the 33rd largest ci... more
Jul 13, 2010 12:00 AM Emilee Weier Comedy