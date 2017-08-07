Irish Fest
Milwaukee Irish Fest Celebrates 37 Years with Best in Celtic Music and Culture
Milwaukee Irish Fest, the world’s largest celebration ofIrish and Celtic music and culture, is coming back to Henry Maier Festival ParkAug. 17-20 with a talent-packed lineup.Dublin’s world-renowned TradFest Temple Bar will put on anall.. more
Aug 7, 2017
Theater at Irish Fest This Weekend
Dive-in through South Gate. Pas Milwaukee Pubs Gardan Stage and Paddy’s Cafe. Hang a right at High Cross and go on straight ahead. On your left is Literary Corner. On your right is a genealogy kiosk. Right there between the two of them is th.. more
Aug 17, 2016
This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 18-24
Irish Fest keeps the music flowing, while Kesha returns with a new look and Lil Uzi Vert makes his Milwaukee debut. more
Aug 16, 2016
Fawlty Towers Auditions
Sitcom humor is a tricky business. So often it’s difficult to manage the delicate balance between light comedy and something altogether deeper while simultaneously managing something that’s commercial enough to attract an audience. John Clee.. more
Mar 4, 2016
This Is Our Youth with dropoutArts
At some point in the ’90s, there were artists aggressively trying to figure out what the final lessons of the ’80s might have been. Perhaps one of the most compelling looks at this was Bret Easton Ellis’ brilliant psychological horror novel Am.. more
Aug 15, 2015
This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 13-16
Irish Fest gets rolling, while Kenny Rogers and Salt-N-Pepa do the Wisconsin State Fair and the Goo Goo Dolls catch a Brewers game. more
Aug 11, 2015
Mystery Fundraiser for Charles Allis This Weekend
The Charles Allis Art Museum isn’t really a boat. Everyone is to arrive in the dining room at 5:00 p.m., but the show actually starts at 3:00 p.m. So it’s a little confusing if you don’t know what’s going on. The Friends of Charles Allis host .. more
Aug 11, 2015
Do Orcas Really Live as Long in Captivity As in the Wild?
DearEarthTalk: I’ve been seeing this ad on TV a lot by SeaWorld claiming theydon’t take orcas from the wild and that orcas live just as long in captivity asthey do in the wild. Are these claims true? .. more
Aug 7, 2015
This Week in Milwaukee: April 23-29
This week Sufjan Stevens and Neutral Milk Hotel play highly anticipated shows at the Riverside Theater. more
Apr 21, 2015
Halloween Events in Milwaukee
Our city’s local establishments enjoy hosting great events everyholiday and Halloween is no exception. If you’re looking to spend some goodscares with the family or hit the town for drinks in costume, here are a fewworthwhile suggestions. Marc.. more
Oct 24, 2014
Boris and Doris On the Town
Masterful: The red carpet rolled out at the Broadway Theatre Center celebrating the opening of Master Class, followed by a VIP 40th anniversary celebration in the more
Aug 19, 2014
The Sounds of Irish Fest
Irish Fest, Carlos Núñez, The Willis Clan, Red Hot Chili Pipers, Brian Boru, Joanne Hughes, Maurice Lennon, Dallahan, Gria, Gaelic Storm, Patrick Boyle, ethnic festivals, schedule, baseball, Celtic rock, folk, Scotland, Ireland more
Aug 14, 2014
Boris and Doris On the Town
Skyline Music: The Tuesday night concert series at the Selig-Joseph-Folz Amphitheater in Milwaukee's Kadish Park featured a fab performance by RAS Movement. Often called more
Aug 22, 2013
All About Ireland
The seed of an idea called Irish Fest, planted more than three decades ago, has grown into the world’s largest Irish music and cultural festival. As in years past, Irish Fest’s organizers have worked hard over the last several months to dev... more
Aug 14, 2013
Irish Fest
Each year Irish Fest spotlights a different element of Irish culture and music. This year, the spotlight falls on bluegrass music, with an exhibit from the International Bluegrass Music Museum and performances from artists such as... more
Aug 19, 2012
Aretha Franklin Meets Steve Allen
One version of the Aretha Franklin story goes like this: the daughter of a prominent black preacher passed from the gospel choir to her earth-shaking soul hits of the late \'60s over a dubious causeway of nightclub jazz. The narrative reflected.. more
Dec 8, 2011
Next To Normal Beyond The Stage
The Milwaukee Rep stages an acclaimed musical that opens this week. Hardly the traditional glossy mindlessness that finds its home on Broadway, Next To Normal follows the life of a suburban family dealing with mental illness. Covering some prett.. more
Dec 7, 2011