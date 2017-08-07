RSS

Milwaukee Irish Fest, the world’s largest celebration ofIrish and Celtic music and culture, is coming back to Henry Maier Festival ParkAug. 17-20 with a talent-packed lineup.Dublin’s world-renowned TradFest Temple Bar will put on anall.. more

Aug 7, 2017 3:24 PM Sponsored Content

Dive-in through South Gate. Pas Milwaukee Pubs Gardan Stage and Paddy’s Cafe. Hang a right at High Cross and go on straight ahead. On your left is Literary Corner. On your right is a genealogy kiosk. Right there between the two of them is th.. more

Aug 17, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Irish Fest keeps the music flowing, while Kesha returns with a new look and Lil Uzi Vert makes his Milwaukee debut. more

Aug 16, 2016 4:01 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Sitcom humor is a tricky business. So often it’s difficult to manage the delicate balance between light comedy and something altogether deeper while simultaneously managing something that’s commercial enough to attract an audience. John Clee.. more

Mar 4, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

At some point in the ’90s, there were artists aggressively trying to figure out what the final lessons of the ’80s might have been. Perhaps one of the most compelling looks at this was Bret Easton Ellis’ brilliant psychological horror novel Am.. more

Aug 15, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Irish Fest gets rolling, while Kenny Rogers and Salt-N-Pepa do the Wisconsin State Fair and the Goo Goo Dolls catch a Brewers game. more

Aug 11, 2015 8:31 PM This Week in Milwaukee

The Charles Allis Art Museum isn’t really a boat. Everyone is to arrive in the dining room at 5:00 p.m., but the show actually starts at 3:00 p.m. So it’s a little confusing if you don’t know what’s going on. The Friends of Charles Allis host .. more

Aug 11, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Neil Staeck, Flickr CC

DearEarthTalk: I’ve been seeing this ad on TV a lot by SeaWorld claiming theydon’t take orcas from the wild and that orcas live just as long in captivity asthey do in the wild. Are these claims true?                                             .. more

Aug 7, 2015 4:17 PM , News Features

This week Sufjan Stevens and Neutral Milk Hotel play highly anticipated shows at the Riverside Theater. more

Apr 21, 2015 8:58 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Our city’s local establishments enjoy hosting great events everyholiday and Halloween is no exception. If you’re looking to spend some goodscares with the family or hit the town for drinks in costume, here are a fewworthwhile suggestions.  Marc.. more

Oct 24, 2014 2:03 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

Masterful: The red carpet rolled out at the Broadway Theatre Center celebrating the opening of Master Class, followed by a VIP 40th anniversary celebration in the more

Aug 19, 2014 10:02 PM Around MKE

Irish Fest, Carlos Núñez, The Willis Clan, Red Hot Chili Pipers, Brian Boru, Joanne Hughes, Maurice Lennon, Dallahan, Gria, Gaelic Storm, Patrick Boyle, ethnic festivals, schedule, baseball, Celtic rock, folk, Scotland, Ireland more

Aug 14, 2014 2:03 AM Music Feature

Skyline Music: The Tuesday night concert series at the Selig-Joseph-Folz Amphitheater in Milwaukee's Kadish Park featured a fab performance by RAS Movement. Often called more

Aug 22, 2013 1:18 AM Around MKE

The seed of an idea called Irish Fest, planted more than three decades ago, has grown into the world’s largest Irish music and cultural festival. As in years past, Irish Fest’s organizers have worked hard over the last several months to dev... more

Aug 14, 2013 12:06 AM A&E Feature

Each year Irish Fest spotlights a different element of Irish culture and music. This year, the spotlight falls on bluegrass music, with an exhibit from the International Bluegrass Music Museum and performances from artists such as... more

Aug 19, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Each year Irish Fest spotlights a different element of Irish culture and music. This year, the spotlight falls on bluegrass music, with an exhibit from... more

Aug 18, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Each year Irish Fest spotlights a different element of Irish culture and music. This year, the spotlight falls on bluegrass music, with an exhibit from... more

Aug 17, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Each year Irish Fest spotlights a different element of Irish culture and music. This year, the spotlight falls on bluegrass music, with an exhibit from... more

Aug 16, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

One version of the Aretha Franklin story goes like this: the daughter of a prominent black preacher passed from the gospel choir to her earth-shaking soul hits of the late \'60s over a dubious causeway of nightclub jazz. The narrative reflected.. more

Dec 8, 2011 2:36 PM I Hate Hollywood

The Milwaukee Rep stages an acclaimed musical that opens this week. Hardly the traditional glossy mindlessness that finds its home on Broadway, Next To Normal follows the life of a suburban family dealing with mental illness. Covering some prett.. more

Dec 7, 2011 2:43 PM Theater

