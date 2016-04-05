RSS

Issue Of The Week: Scott Walker&

echo.jpg.jpe

Courtesy Pabst Theater Group

One of the greatest post-punk bands of the '80s is finally returning to Milwaukee. Though Echo and the Bunnymen have released some surprisingly solid reunion records since reforming in the '90s, none of the group's recent tours have taken them thr.. more

Apr 5, 2016 7:00 PM On Music

cup of tea slam.jpg.jpe

They’re still doing poetry slams. (The poets.) Kind of a strange realization for me. The competition over verse, passion and the spoken word elegantly pushed through a microphone continues in various places. My wife and I met years ago at an.. more

Jan 23, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

If you read Scott Walker’s 2011 budget for Milwaukee County, it’s all sunshine and light—until you look at the substance.If you ask independent analysts, they’ll tell you that it’s extremely risky and unrealistic.First th more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso

blogimage12434.jpe

Once again, Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker has proposed a technically illegal budget that only balances in his fantasies. Last year, Walker’s budget included $32 million in employee wage and benefits concessions that had never been... more

Oct 6, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES