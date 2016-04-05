Issue Of The Week: Scott Walker&
Echo and the Bunnymen Will Play Milwaukee for the First Time in 30 years
One of the greatest post-punk bands of the '80s is finally returning to Milwaukee. Though Echo and the Bunnymen have released some surprisingly solid reunion records since reforming in the '90s, none of the group's recent tours have taken them thr.. more
Apr 5, 2016 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Cup of Tea Poetry Slam at 3041 NORTH
They’re still doing poetry slams. (The poets.) Kind of a strange realization for me. The competition over verse, passion and the spoken word elegantly pushed through a microphone continues in various places. My wife and I met years ago at an.. more
Jan 23, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Issue of the Week: Scott Walker’s ‘Risky’ County Budget
If you read Scott Walker’s 2011 budget for Milwaukee County, it’s all sunshine and light—until you look at the substance.If you ask independent analysts, they’ll tell you that it’s extremely risky and unrealistic.First th more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Issue of the Week: Scott Walker’s Criminal County Budget
Once again, Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker has proposed a technically illegal budget that only balances in his fantasies. Last year, Walker’s budget included $32 million in employee wage and benefits concessions that had never been... more
Oct 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments