Italian Immigrants
Gangsters, Raisin Wine and the Rise of the Third Ward
Milwaukee’s Third Ward was a kind of land lost to the law for the first decades of the 1900s. Around the turn of the century, the neighborhood had become the primary residential area for Italian immigrants (who replaced the largely Irish-American .. more
Mar 2, 2015 8:35 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Worse than the Devil: Anarchists, Clarence Darrow and Justice in a Time of Terror (University of Wisconsin Press), by Dean A. Strang
The bomb that tore through a Milwaukee police station in 1917, killing 10, coincided with the trial of 11 Italian immigrants from Bay View, accused anarchists, on unrelated charges. As Marquette University law professor Dean more
Apr 26, 2013 2:56 PM David Luhrssen Books
Present Music Explores The Wherehouse
Present Music has explored more performing venues than any other classical group in town. Last Friday evening two performances took place at a nightclub, The Wherehouse, in the harbor area, at the end of National Avenue. Though unlikely, th... more
Jun 22, 2010 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music