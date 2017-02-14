Italian Neo-Realism
Eight-million refugees fled as German armies pushed into France in 1940, many on foot and some hitching cars behind horses to save gas. Come What May, an artfully filmed dramatization by French director Christian Carion more
Feb 14, 2017
Realism v. Hollywood
Director Luchino Visconti was still firmly tethered to the Italian neo-realist movement when he made <em>Bellissima</em> in 1951. His sets were the streets and crowded apartments of Rome\'s working class districtsalong with the nation\'s major fil.. more
Mar 10, 2012
Postwar Italian Classic Reissued
One of the architects of Italian neo-realism, the movement that dragged movies out of the studio and into the streets following World War II, Vittorio De Sica is probably best known for his touching Bicycle Thieves (1948). Two years earlier, the.. more
Jul 1, 2011
Alice in Chains
Though some fans found it inherently off-putting that metal-leaning grunge rockers Alice in Chains carried on after the 2002 death of Layne Staley, replacing him with soundalike William DuVall, the bulk don’t seem to mind. The reunited Alic... more
Sep 20, 2009
Van der Graaf Generator
Unlike most of their ’60s and ’70s contemporaries, the cult prog band Van der Graaf Generator evolved with integrity intact. Selling out was never in the cards for an idiosyncratic band forever below the radar of pop culture and beyond what... more
Jun 27, 2009