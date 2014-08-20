RSS

Ivan Menchell

theaterpre.jpg.jpe

Carroll University undergraduate student Ryan Albrechtson and his peers were asked to create a fictional arts organization over the course of a semester in a fine arts administration class and Albrechtson, who fully connected with the proje... more

Aug 20, 2014 11:39 AM Theater

Ivan Menchell’s light comedy The Cemetery Club has had some success over the years. It may have managed to avoid the deeper elements of life, death and aging, but the story of three widows has had more than enough appeal to keep productions of i.. more

Mar 17, 2011 9:54 AM Theater

blogimage6522.jpe

Ferne Caulker, founder and artistic/executive director of Ko-Thi Dance Company, pauses bef Reflections ,Classical Music/Dance more

May 12, 2009 12:00 AM Classical Music

SOCIAL UPDATES