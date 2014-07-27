RSS

Izumi&Rsquo;S

Myexperiences with formal writing workshops have not been good. My impression ofthem as being mindless breeding grounds for writers who all kind of sound alikemay not be terribly flattering, but Theresa Rebeck’s impression is considerablyworse.. more

Jul 27, 2014 9:18 PM Theater

Severalevents Gallery Night & Day weekend inspired interesting dialogues that resonate far beyond thequaterly event. Whether this meant Eric Aho speaking to his paintings ofVermont hayfields, photographer Julia Kozerski’s self portraits and vid.. more

Oct 23, 2012 7:23 PM Visual Arts

,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more

Nov 15, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009

SOCIAL UPDATES